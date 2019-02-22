IAI launches Mini Harpy loitering munition

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new tactical loitering attack missile called Mini Harpy, the company announced on 19 February 2019.

The Mini Harpy combines the capabilities of IAI’s Harop and Harpy missiles and offers detection of broadcast radiation with electro optical capabilities.

The missile can be used to neutralise radiation emitting threats such as radars and additional systems, and provide high quality video footage. The system has been designed to provide operators with control up to the last moment, including cessation of attach at any stage.

The Mini Harpy tactical system can be launched from land, marine and helicopter borne platforms. The electrically powered system can loiter quietly in ranges of 100km for up to two hours. The Mini Harpy weighs 45kg and can carry a shaped charge of approximately 8kg.

Boaz Levy, general manager and executive VP of IAI Systems, Missiles and Space Group, said: ‘In an age of asymmetrical warfare and fast moving targets that ‘blink' for a few seconds at a time, the use of loitering missiles provides strong capabilities for closing the circle of war.

‘Rather than relying on precise reference point, the system we developed loiters the air waiting for the target to appear and then attacks and destroys the hostile threat within seconds. The Mini Harpy is unique in its beam detection and optical capabilities, a combination of two of our loitering missile systems that sold thousands of units in Israel and abroad.’