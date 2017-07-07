IAI, KSSL sign MoU

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and India-based Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their joint venture activities.

The new MoU covers the establishment of a maintenance center for selected advanced air defence systems in Hyderabad, India, to offer technical and operational support to Indian customers. The agreement also extends joint operations for the development, manufacturing and marketing of precise ammunition systems.

Under the existing joint venture agreement, signed in February, the two companies are already aiming to develop, build, market and manufacture air defence systems and light weight special purpose munitions, in line with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

The partnership will combine IAI's development capabilities and expertise in air defence and missiles with KSSL's advanced production and technological capabilities.