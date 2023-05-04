To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How the UK is approaching the use of AI in weapon systems

4th May 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

Artificial intelligence is expected to affect doctrine, tactical and operational domains. (Photo: UK MOD)

British lawmakers have been analysing how to safely and reliably deploy AI technology as well as their impact on the nature of armed conflicts.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications in the military realm have been a concern for the British Parliament. Lawmakers have been discussing the best ways to approach this type of technology to increase the readiness of UK services while reducing human errors.

The House of Lords Special Inquiry Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Weapon Systems conducted two sections in April to analyse AI benefits, challenges and risks.

The goal was to consider how to define ‘autonomous weapons systems’ and how these systems can be deployed safely and reliably, as well as their impact on the nature of armed conflict

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us