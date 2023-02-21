To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How Paramount is charting new territory (Studio)

21st February 2023 - 05:35 GMT | by Studio

At IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Shephard Studio speaks to Paramount about its brand evolution and transition towards a technology partner for governments around the world.

Brought to you in partnership with Paramount

For three decades, Paramount has been a leader in the defence and aerospace industry, with a long history of delivering results for customers.

Now, the enhanced Paramount is positioned to provide solutions to it partners today and well into the future, as Steve Griessel, Paramount Group CEO, explains.

Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.

