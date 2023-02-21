How Paramount is charting new territory (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Paramount
For three decades, Paramount has been a leader in the defence and aerospace industry, with a long history of delivering results for customers.
Now, the enhanced Paramount is positioned to provide solutions to it partners today and well into the future, as Steve Griessel, Paramount Group CEO, explains.
Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.
More from Defence Notes
-
IDEX 2023: EDGE details core business strategies after Milrem acquisition
EDGE believes its 'organic expansion' can include further acquisitions and mergers if the technology is a right fit.
-
IDEX 2023: US plans to strengthen regional partnerships
Aligned with the National Defense Strategy, Washington intends to enhance joint training and cooperation in the air and missile defence areas in addition to sharing ISR data and information.
-
How Paramount is revolutionising defence manufacturing with portable in-country solutions (Studio)
Paramount is evolving from a legacy manufacturer to a technology-driven, future-focused OEM by offering portable, in-country defence manufacturing and transfer of technology solutions to governments.
-
Triton UAS connects sea and air assets in interoperability demo
Northrop Grumman has used a Triton UAV to test network gateway technology designed to connect US Navy combat aircraft and surface vessels.
-
‘Balloongate’ lays bare Chinese hypocrisy over military surveillance (Opinion)
China pretends that it does not spy on others. The recent balloon saga showed up that it not only conducts surveillance of multiple countries, but that it is willing to violate their airspace to do so.