Hensoldt to deliver IFF interrogators to MBDA

Hensoldt's MSR1000I IFF interrogator. (Photo: Hensoldt)

Hensoldt France and MBDA have agreed a new IFF order.

Hensoldt France has received an initial order from MBDA for 13 mode 5-capable MSR1000I IFF interrogators.

The order has been agreed in support of requirements for very short-range air defence applications of undisclosed export customers, Hensoldt said in a 3 August statement.

Enhancing security through new cryptographic algorithms, Mode 5 IFF reduces friendly fire casualties and maximizes the combat effectiveness in the air, on land and at sea, the sensor solutions provider added.

MSR1000I units have been designed to counter low-altitude air threats from helicopters and low-flying close air support aircraft. The IFF interrogator can be easily integrated on ground-based stations, vehicles or vessels, according to Hensoldt, adding that the units can also be used with a wide range of platforms from a man-portable version to systems equipped with directional antennas or rotating antennas for a 360° panoramic surveillance.

More than 200 MSR1000I units are currently under deployment, the manufacturer stated.