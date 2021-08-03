Hensoldt to deliver IFF interrogators to MBDA

Crystal Group announces new ruggedized video appliances
Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.
Hensoldt France has received an initial order from MBDA for 13 mode 5-capable MSR1000I IFF interrogators.
The order has been agreed in support of requirements for very short-range air defence applications of undisclosed export customers, Hensoldt said in a 3 August statement.
Enhancing security through new cryptographic algorithms, Mode 5 IFF reduces friendly fire casualties and maximizes the combat effectiveness in the air, on land and at sea, the sensor solutions provider added.
MSR1000I units have been designed to counter low-altitude air threats from helicopters and low-flying close air support aircraft. The IFF interrogator can be easily integrated on ground-based stations, vehicles or vessels, according to Hensoldt, adding that the units can also be used with a wide range of platforms from a man-portable version to systems equipped with directional antennas or rotating antennas for a 360° panoramic surveillance.
More than 200 MSR1000I units are currently under deployment, the manufacturer stated.
German company works with IAI on ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.
Beijing likes to accuse the US of having a ‘Cold War mentality', but China’s current splurge of missile silo building is unprecedented since the Cold War.
Research teams in the US military and industry are looking to prove the practical benefits of using hydrogen fuel cells.
Pending takeover of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin follows move for Ultra Electronics by US-owned Cobham.
The UK has joined the growing group of nations that are dedicating more resources to the space domain with the launch of its Space Command.