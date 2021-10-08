To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • German Poseidon procurement, synthetic vs live training and new Chinese designs (podcast)

German Poseidon procurement, synthetic vs live training and new Chinese designs (podcast)

8th October 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Germany still to decide on P-8A weapons package (Photo: Boeing)

Welcome to Episode 39 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

