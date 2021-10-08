German Poseidon procurement, synthetic vs live training and new Chinese designs (podcast)

Lockheed Martin opens hypersonics facility in Alabama
The new site is dedicated to the company’s hypersonic strike programmes.
Lockheed Martin’s SBIRS GEO-6 missile warning satellite for the US Space Force was completed in September 2021.
The newest member of the BNET radio family is equipped with Rafael’s MCR technology.
RedTail LiDAR Systems deliver six RTL-450s to US DoD explosive ordinance disposal teams.
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.
Luch Design Bureau offers versions of RK-360MTs coastal defence missile system for land, sea and air-launched applications.