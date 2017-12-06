GDA 2017: UAE-Saudi alliance underscores GCC turbulence

The president of the UAE has announced the formation of a new military, economic and political alliance with Saudi Arabia.

In the lead up to the GCC summit in Kuwait the two largest military spenders in the Gulf have formed a new, separate, committee.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan announced in a statement on 4 December that the Joint Cooperation Committee ‘is assigned to cooperate and coordinate between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all military, political, economic’ fields.

While official comment is yet to be issued by Saudi Arabia, the statement from the UAE announced the committee will