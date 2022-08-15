To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK to accelerate heavy lift UAS technology development

15th August 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

The T-650 heavy lift UAV can carry payloads up to 300Kg. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The UK has released new details about how it intends on examining heavy lift class UAS platforms and technologies.

The UK MoD has drawn up plans to invest in new heavy lift class UAS technologies to be used predominately in the maritime domain.

Under the Uncrewed Air Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) Framework, one or more aircraft are to be selected and their development accelerated as a means for the RN to access ‘current and future emerging cutting-edge capabilities,’ according to an 8 August contract notice.

Funding will be initially allocated to industry ‘with the intention’ that solutions under consideration achieve a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) benchmark, said a RN spokesperson on background.

‘Products that achieve MVP will then

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Editor, Air for Shephard Media, based in London. 

Tim has experience writing and …

Read full bio

