UK to accelerate heavy lift UAS technology development

The UK MoD has drawn up plans to invest in new heavy lift class UAS technologies to be used predominately in the maritime domain.

Under the Uncrewed Air Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) Framework, one or more aircraft are to be selected and their development accelerated as a means for the RN to access ‘current and future emerging cutting-edge capabilities,’ according to an 8 August contract notice.

Funding will be initially allocated to industry ‘with the intention’ that solutions under consideration achieve a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) benchmark, said a RN spokesperson on background.

‘Products that achieve MVP will then