Franco-German treaty a step toward 'European army': Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that a new Franco-German friendship treaty was a step toward the creation of a future joint European army.

Merkel said the pact aims to build a Franco-German ‘common military culture’ and ‘contributes to the creation of a European army’.

Both Macron and Merkel have pushed the idea of a joint European Army for the bloc that would be part of the wider NATO alliance.

US President Donald Trump late last year mocked both European powers by tweeting that ‘it was Germany in World Wars One & Two. How did that work out for France?’

Merkel in her speech also said that, as France and Germany seek closer political, economic and defence integration, they should also work on a ‘joint military industry’.