France allocates military resources to Operation Resilience
President Emmanuel Macron launched the French Army’s Operation Resilience during a visit to Mulhouse.
Operation Resilience ‘will be entirely devoted to aid and support the population as well as support for public services to deal with the epidemic’, said Macron.
The armed forces have been involved with health logisitics such as evacuating seriously ill patients from Corsica and setting up a military field hospital in Mulhouse.
Helicopter carriers are being deployed to French overseas territories in the Caribbean, South America and the Indian Ocean to transport COVID-19 patients.
In addition, France is withdrawing all 100 troops stationed in Iraq until further notice. They had been deployed in the Middle Eastern country to reclaim territory held by the Islamic State group.
The Armed Forces Ministry released a statement saying: ‘France has taken the decision to repatriate until further notice its personnel deployed in Operation Chammal in Iraq’.
