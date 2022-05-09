Foreign firms want India to simplify cumbersome offset policy

Ukraine war exposes vulnerabilities in US defence supply chain
The US supply of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv has highlighted labour and material shortages, a too-limited supplier base and the need for shorter delivery timelines.
Foreign OEMs are agonising over India’s changing offsets policy over the past 15 years. Convoluted regulations have entangled them in a $100 million quagmire of penalties, lack of options when tapping local products, financial books blemished by years of pending dues, and regular threats of being blacklisted by the MoD.
It is expected that half of all contracts will be charged penalties within the next two years. OEMs have called for an end to the stalemate, suggesting an empowered dispute resolution body for legacy contracts.
They could then start on a clean page, as Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 can
BAE Systems receives a contract from US agency to develop an autonomous tactical network.
New weapons and capabilities for South Korea's army, navy and air force were approved at a recent defence meeting.
Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate on 3 May about the FY2023 defence budget request, stressing the need to provide US forces with cutting-edge systems and platforms for the medium term, as well as the short-term value in aiding Ukraine.
The UK has expanded its support for Kyiv with the supply of Brimstone anti-ship missiles, Malloy heavy-lift drones and other systems.
The announcement on 2 May that Mali’s junta will be breaking from its defence accords with France signifies a new era in the nation, probably involving closer ties to Russia.