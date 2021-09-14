MarshallAI wins DoD-sponsored AI challenge

DSEI 2021: Shephard looks ahead
As the Excel Centre in London opens its doors to DSEI 2021 on 14 September, Shephard looks at what to expect from the event.
With a concept named ‘Configurable Deep Learning Pipelines for DoD Computer Vision,’ Finland-based MarshallAI won the international xTech Global AI Challenge, sponsored by the US DoD.
The finals took place in London on 10 September. MarshallAI was appointed as the winner by DoD judges and subject matter experts who also rated the pitches of other companies from the UK, Switzerland, Israel and France.
This was the first-ever DoD sponsored prize-money competition for non-US companies. The focus of the challenge was to find capabilities that provide robust, AI-enabled capabilities to manage, integrate, and process disparate data and information sources for rapid decision making.
MarshallAI participated with the same AI platform used to automate border processing of commercial traffic by the Finnish Customs.
It empowers regular users to replicate their own human sensing without any AI expertise nor writing a single line of code according to a press release from the company.
‘The deep learning-based machine vision frees up resources and enables better-educated decisions in the field,’ the document noted.
Collins Aerospace prepares actuation capabilities for the RAF’s Tempest programme.
BAE Systems has acquired the UK-based satellite company In-Space Missions for an undisclosed figure.
With little new modern equipment on the cards, Moldova's military is being forced to reply on training and international cooperation to improve its capability.