Final blow for Mali-France relations

Mali’s junta announced on 2 May that it would be breaking from its defence accords with France, following strained relations and accusations that French forces had violated its national sovereignty.

The defence accords outlined the framework for France’s intervention in Mali. With this announcement, French and European counterinsurgency forces will no longer be able to operate in Malian territory.

Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, a spokesman for the junta, referenced multiple instances of French forces violating the nation’s airspace and France’s decision to end joint operations with Malian forces in June 2021 as the reasons for this decision.

This announcement, particularly its reference to airspace violation,