Defence Notes

Extended-range version of BrahMos missile fails test

19th July 2021 - 03:57 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

India’s July test of the BrahMos Extended Range missile was not a success. (Gordon Arthur)

India is working on a new version of the BrahMos missile that will offer a 500km range.

An analysis is underway on a reported failed test firing on 12 July of an Extended-Range (ER) version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. 

Tests of the ER variant capable of hitting targets up to 450km away have been going on for the past four years, but the missile did not meet some parameters in this test.

The malfunction was likely caused by the booster motor being unable to ignite. This time, a new ignition system was used, an official close to the project told Shephard, though this could not be verified independently.

Vijainder K Thakur, a defence analyst ...

