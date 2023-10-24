European Defence Agency report predicts multi-domain operations, new tech and robots to dominate beyond 2040

The European Defence Agency (EDA) has released a report looking at defence trends over the next two decades and how they will shape capability requirements and technology advances over the same period of time.

The report looks beyond physical actors and potential geopolitical dangers to examine key trends which it will use to inform part of the EU’s Capability Development Priorities that the EDA will present to EU Ministers of Defence on 14 November 2023.

Main trends noted in the report include ‘multi-domain connectivity; cognitive superiority that allows enhanced situational awareness in near real time; the ability to counter future weapon systems;