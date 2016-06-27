Europe braces for defence impact of Brexit

Among the still-to-be-determined effects of the UK referendum vote in favour of leaving the EU are its impact on the European Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). This includes the effects on the European defence industry, a major part of which is based in the UK.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders described the Brexit vote ‘as a lose-lose ‎result’ for both Britain and Europe.

‘However, the world will not stand still, nor will Europe. I hope the divorce will proceed with a view on minimising economic damage to all impacted by the Brexit. Britain will suffer, but I'm sure it will