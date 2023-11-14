EU report: Europe needs more agile forces and a change in focus in the face of Russian aggression
EU Ministers of Defence have signed off on the 2023 EU Capability Development Priorities (CDP) which highlights 22 priorities and reflects the military realities observed in Ukraine, supports EU defence objectives and is designed to lead to concrete projects.
Aside from the usual focus on the need for platforms ranging from MBTs to fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, the report highlights the need for full spectrum cyber defence operations capabilities and electromagnetic spectrum operations dominance.
In its overview of the report, the EU states 'it reflects the changes in the EU's strategic environment, political guidance provided by the Strategic Compass
