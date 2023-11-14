To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • EU report: Europe needs more agile forces and a change in focus in the face of Russian aggression

EU report: Europe needs more agile forces and a change in focus in the face of Russian aggression

14th November 2023 - 16:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The EU’s belief in a need for HALE UAVs may need to be tempered following the cautionary tale of Germany's expansive failure, the Eurohawk. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

The 2023 EU Capability Development Priorities plan outlines changes in defence posture based on political guidance provided by the Strategic Compass, as well as lessons observed from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

EU Ministers of Defence have signed off on the 2023 EU Capability Development Priorities (CDP) which highlights 22 priorities and reflects the military realities observed in Ukraine, supports EU defence objectives and is designed to lead to concrete projects.

Aside from the usual focus on the need for platforms ranging from MBTs to fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, the report highlights the need for full spectrum cyber defence operations capabilities and electromagnetic spectrum operations dominance.

In its overview of the report, the EU states ‘it reflects the changes in the EU’s strategic environment, political guidance provided by the Strategic Compass [the union's

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

