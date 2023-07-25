Empowering SMEs in defence: how accelerators forge pathways to success amid lingering challenges

Speaking to Shephard, DIEM Analytics director Sarah Vincent-Major and Countercraft co-founder Dan Brett both touted the benefits of accelerators for SMEs while detailing the lingering challenges for companies of this size operating in the government space.

Both businesses have worked with Plexal, an innovation hub geared towards solving challenges through collaboration with government, startups, and industry on accelerators it has run.

According to Plexal director of defence James Gayner, the business aims to help close the gaps between ‘public and private, big and small’ to work towards common goals leveraging science and technology.

DIEM Analytics builds AI applications that offer