Dutch Air Force delivers COVID-19 aid to Sint Maarten
The Dutch Ministry of Defence reported on 8 April that medical supplies and equipment had been transported to Sint Maarten to support the Dutch overseas territory combat coronavirus.
The supplies were transported by a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft which left Eindhoven Air Base and travelled to the Windward Islands.
Additionally, Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld-Schouten took part in a video conference with her counterparts across the EU in which she urged member states to support one another and provide effective exchange of information relating to the crisis.
The EU is focusing on the role that national armed forces can play in helping member states deal with the pandemic.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Notes
-
Drones, C-UAS and air base investments top the list in $42 billion US-Qatar defence deal
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems secured a nearly $2 billion deal for MQ-9B uncrewed aerial systems, while Raytheon’s counter-UAS system was secured for $1 billion.
-
What capabilities could the US supply to Saudi Arabia under the $142 billion deal?
Multiple questions involving the largest US Foreign Military Sale in history remain unanswered.
-
Leonardo CEO urges “speed as important as money” as joint ventures progress picks up
The company’s Q1 2025 results showed a 20% increase in new orders and a 15% increase in revenue across the business.
-
Rheinmetall vehicle sales almost double as European companies see continued growth
Results for Q1 2025 have been strong across the board for many defence companies in Europe with forward-looking statements and predictions for the full year also looking good.