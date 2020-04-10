To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dutch Air Force delivers COVID-19 aid to Sint Maarten

10th April 2020 - 10:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The Dutch Ministry of Defence reported on 8 April that medical supplies and equipment had been transported to Sint Maarten to support the Dutch overseas territory combat coronavirus.

The supplies were transported by a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft which left Eindhoven Air Base and travelled to the Windward Islands.

Additionally, Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld-Schouten took part in a video conference with her counterparts across the EU in which she urged member states to support one another and provide effective exchange of information relating to the crisis.

The EU is focusing on the role that national armed forces can play in helping member states deal with the pandemic.

