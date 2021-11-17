Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE venture capital fund targets overseas SMEs

US, UK condemn Russian anti-satellite missile test
US Space Command (USSPACECOM) has stated that Russia conducted a test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile against its own Cosmos 1408 satellite.
Fresh from increasing its stake in autonomous systems firm Marakeb Technologies, the UAE Strategic Development Fund (SDF) on 16 November announced venture capital funding of AED551.2 million ($150 million) for various defence, security and aerospace SMEs in the country and overseas.
Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, SDF MD and CEO, said: ‘We are targeting emerging companies in specific strategic sectors that have high growth potential and global scalability, especially in the markets of the UAE, the Middle East, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and other potential markets.’
He added that 85-90% of the latest venture funding would be invested directly into companies with the remainder earmarked for indirect investments that would support diversification and access to co-investment opportunities.
SDF — the investment division of the Tawazun defence procurement authority in the UAE — has already closed four deals worth around AED110 million, ‘including three direct and one indirect investment’, Al Jaabari noted.
The fund recently invested in HawkEye 360, a US company specialising in space-based RF data and geospatial analytics, and two Israeli firms: low-cost SATCOM company hiSky and TriEye, which provides complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor-based short-wave IR sensors.
‘It is expected that the Fund will close two additional investments by the end of this year, bringing the total Venture Capital investments to six with an expectation to deploy the remainder over the next 18-30 months,’ the SDF noted.
US Space Command (USSPACECOM) has stated that Russia conducted a test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile against its own Cosmos 1408 satellite.
Aircraft engine servicing partnership in UAE includes Trent 772B that powers the A330 MRTT.
Normalised relations between Israel and the UAE have enabled Elbit to take a hitherto unimaginable step.
The investment arm of UAE defence acquisition authority Tawazun now owns 50% of autonomous systems specialist Marakeb Technologies.
CAE’s acquisition of L3Harris’ Military Training business, including Link, brings a storied history of the simulation industry together while paving the way for a bright future.
Have autonomous military capabilities outpaced the scope of international humanitarian law to control them?