Dubai Airshow 2021: Tawazun deepens involvement with Marakeb

MAP Pro autonomous conversion device. (Photo: Marakeb Technologies)

The investment arm of UAE defence acquisition authority Tawazun now owns 50% of autonomous systems specialist Marakeb Technologies.

The Strategic Development Fund (SDF) — the investment arm of the Tawazun defence procurement authority in the UAE — has acquired more shares in autonomous systems developer Marakeb Technologies.

SDF increased its shareholding in Marakeb to 50% having bought 30% in 2019, Tawazun noted in a 13 November press release on the eve of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

‘Our further investment in Marakeb hopes to see additional improvement on several fronts, such as greater manufacturing and R&D capabilities, a wider market reach and network, and reiterating our support for Emiratization by acquiring local talent,’ said SDF MD and CEO Abdullah Nasser Al Jaabari.

Marakeb Technologies has patented various autonomous systems and capabilities since 2014 when it unveiled a USV. Since then it developed the MAP Pro modular autonomous conversion device and in 2018, the company launched the B7X dual-use optionally uncrewed USV. Potential defence uses for this vessel include ISR or search and rescue.

‘On joining forces with SDF, the extended support and funding thrusted our research abilities and performance, and consequently the development of our autonomous system from maritime applications to become a platform-agnostic system that has been applied to several aerial, ground and maritime ventures in the Middle East and Europe,’ said Marakeb CEO Basel Shuhaiber.