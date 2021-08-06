Dstl asks Roke Manor to stir Stone Soup

UAV tracking with Stone Soup. (Photo: Stone Soup website)

Contract for UK technology research specialist seeks ‘novel fusion approaches to mitigate deception’.

UK-based Roke Manor Research is working on a contract from the MoD Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) in Porton Down, to provide development support for the open-source Stone Soup programme.

Work on the £150,000 contract is due to finish on 31 March 2022.

According to the contract notice, the Dstl is looking to expand the sensor suite and set of metrics in Stone Soup to investigate ‘novel fusion approaches to mitigate deception’.

Stone Soup is a modular software framework that allows code-sharing and algorithm comparison for the core mathematical components of situational awareness systems. It was released as an open-source collaborative project in May 2019 under the Dstl Future Sensing and Situational Awareness programme.