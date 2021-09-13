DSEI 2021: PPM displays COTS RF over fibre proof of concept

RF over fibre products are being displayed at DSEI. (Photo: PPM Systems)

PPM explores RF over fibre and extends range with Trival distribution deal.

PPM Systems will display a commercially developed proof-of-concept for COTS RF over fibre on its stand at DSEI 2021 on 14-17 September, as the UK company attempts to take advantage of open architectures.

PPM also recently sealed a deal to distribute Trival Antene tactical antennas and masts in the UK. This adds capability in the lower bands for PPM, extending its range of antennas from 2MHz to 40GHz.

Masts in the new range include vehicle-mounted and winch-driven versions up to 18m in height. The masts can be assembled by two people or in some cases even by one person.

Other PPM products showcased at DSEI will include the Rodent 4 military RF over fibre system, which enables SIGINT antennas to be deployed at a stand-off distance.