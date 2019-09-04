DSEI 2019: What to expect from the UK MoD

With the UK government having already been through three defence secretaries over the course of 2019, this year’s DSEI brings much speculation about what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will bring to the table in terms of announcements and messaging.

With the MoD keeping its cards close to its chest in advance of DSEI, Shephard spoke to RAdm Simon Williams, chairman of Clarion Defence and Security, the events company that puts together the biennial event, about what he believes MoD will bring to the table this year.

‘I think you'll see three things. I think the first is most importantly commitment.