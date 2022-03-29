DSA 2022: Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines seal tighter trilateral ties

The Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines to ensure security in the Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea is to be further expanded and improved upon, the defence ministers of the three countries announced in a joint press conference on 28 March during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that he held a meeting with Prabowo Subianto and Delfin Lorenzana (his Indonesian and Filipino counterparts) to discuss the TCA and take stock of progress in trilateral relations, along with discussing various issues of significance to the TCA.