DSA 2022: Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines seal tighter trilateral ties

New US sanctions hit 48 Russian defence companies
A new package of sanctions imposed by the US affects Russian manufacturers of unmanned and communication systems, missiles, ammunition, helicopters, aircraft and imaging equipment.
The Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines to ensure security in the Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea is to be further expanded and improved upon, the defence ministers of the three countries announced in a joint press conference on 28 March during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that he held a meeting with Prabowo Subianto and Delfin Lorenzana (his Indonesian and Filipino counterparts) to discuss the TCA and take stock of progress in trilateral relations, along with discussing various issues of significance to the TCA.
A revamped Denel aims to make an impact in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian market, its interim CEO tells Shephard in an exclusive interview.
Malaysia runs a defence offset programme, but there are weaknesses in the way it is being monitored and evaluated.
The battle against COVID-19, as well as internal politics, is having long-term impacts on Malaysia's defence spending.
Barely a year after the publication of the Integrated Review, the UK MoD now finds itself observing a major conflict in Europe, and it will have to draw conclusions on what this means for force structures and presence.
Minimal quantities of defence procurements are proceeding under Malaysia's current fiscal and political environment.