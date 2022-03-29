To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • DSA 2022: Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines seal tighter trilateral ties

29th March 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein (centre), Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announcing the results of the latest Trilateral Cooperative Agreement meeting. (Photo: Malaysi

The Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines once focused exclusively on maritime and air patrols, but it is now extending beyond those boundaries.

The Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines to ensure security in the Sulu Sea and Celebes Sea is to be further expanded and improved upon, the defence ministers of the three countries announced in a joint press conference on 28 March during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said that he held a meeting with Prabowo Subianto and Delfin Lorenzana (his Indonesian and Filipino counterparts) to discuss the TCA and take stock of progress in trilateral relations, along with discussing various issues of significance to the TCA.

