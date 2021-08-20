DoD chooses partner for bulk fuel movement

IAI logs record H1 profits
Sales growth from military customers was offset by a slump in demand from commercial aviation.
USN Military Sealift Command has selected American Petroleum Tankers to provide ocean-going transportation to meet DoD bulk fuel movement requirements.
Work on the $27.01 million order will be carried out worldwide by the M/V Empire State to ‘provide worldwide support to assist [the] DoD and DLA [the Defense Logistics Agency] in meeting its need for global transportation of petroleum products’.
The contract includes a 12-month firm performance period, plus three 12-month option periods and a single 11-month option period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $136.56 million.
If all options are exercised, work will be completed by 23 July 2025.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) first announced the $1.65 billion cash acquisition plans in July.
Developed by the US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) with the help of Raytheon, the Flexible Distributed Radar Array (FlexDAR) system is said to offer improvements in detection, tracking and electronic protection.
Live test combines in-service gateway translations across existing data links with AI-enhanced networking.
The world has been shocked by the US and allies departing Afghanistan with their tails between their legs. The abandonment is symptomatic of serious problems within the US defence establishment.