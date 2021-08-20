DoD chooses partner for bulk fuel movement

DoD bulk fuel transport requirements will be met by M/V Empire State.

DoD says M/V Empire State will help to meet its global petroleum transport requirements.

USN Military Sealift Command has selected American Petroleum Tankers to provide ocean-going transportation to meet DoD bulk fuel movement requirements.

Work on the $27.01 million order will be carried out worldwide by the M/V Empire State to ‘provide worldwide support to assist [the] DoD and DLA [the Defense Logistics Agency] in meeting its need for global transportation of petroleum products’.

The contract includes a 12-month firm performance period, plus three 12-month option periods and a single 11-month option period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $136.56 million.

If all options are exercised, work will be completed by 23 July 2025.