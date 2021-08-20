To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

DoD chooses partner for bulk fuel movement

20th August 2021 - 12:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

USN Military Sealift Command has selected American Petroleum Tankers to provide ocean-going transportation to meet DoD bulk fuel movement requirements.

Work on the $27.01 million order will be carried out worldwide by the M/V Empire State to ‘provide worldwide support to assist [the] DoD and DLA [the Defense Logistics Agency] in meeting its need for global transportation of petroleum products’.

The contract includes a 12-month firm performance period, plus three 12-month option periods and a single 11-month option period, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $136.56 million.

If all options are exercised, work will be completed by 23 July 2025.  

