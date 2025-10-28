Details revealed on Germany’s big spending plans

Germany has been working to boost its defence spending over the past few years and like many European NATO countries is looking lift defence spending as a percentage of GDP, in Germany’s case to 3.5% over the next five years.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz loosened the purse strings on the country’s defence spending after his government in March committed to borrowing hundreds-of-billions of euro, mostly for defence spending.

In May, Merz said: “The federal government will provide all the financial resources that the Bundeswehr needs to become the strongest conventional army in Europe.

“This is more than appropriate for the