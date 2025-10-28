To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Details revealed on Germany’s big spending plans

28th October 2025 - 17:18 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The purchase of more Heron TP UAS is expected to be included in new procurements by Germany. (Photo: German Armed Forces)

In May this year, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the government plans to position Germany as “Europe's strongest conventional army”. A new blueprint outlines how this is going to occur through massive investment.

Germany has been working to boost its defence spending over the past few years and like many European NATO countries is looking lift defence spending as a percentage of GDP, in Germany’s case to 3.5% over the next five years.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz loosened the purse strings on the country’s defence spending after his government in March committed to borrowing hundreds-of-billions of euro, mostly for defence spending.

In May, Merz said: “The federal government will provide all the financial resources that the Bundeswehr needs to become the strongest conventional army in Europe.

“This is more than appropriate for the

