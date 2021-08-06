To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

Demonstrations test the case for naval resupply UAS

6th August 2021 - 16:41 GMT | by David Isby in Maryland

Blue Water UAS technology demonstration on USS Gerald R. Ford in January 2021. (Photo: Skyways)

The Blue Water UAS could be on track to become a USN programme of record.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is optimistic that the Blue Water naval logistics UAS will become a programme of record with the USN, following successful technology demonstrations in recent months.

In February 2021, a few days later than scheduled, the Blue Water system was flight tested by UX-24 (the UAS test and evaluation unit within NAVAIR). The UAV — carrying a payload of logistics equipment — landed on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford

More recently, in July, the Blue Water system successfully carried out a two-week experiment flying between the flight decks of a supply ship (USNS ...

