Demonstrations test the case for naval resupply UAS

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is optimistic that the Blue Water naval logistics UAS will become a programme of record with the USN, following successful technology demonstrations in recent months.

In February 2021, a few days later than scheduled, the Blue Water system was flight tested by UX-24 (the UAS test and evaluation unit within NAVAIR). The UAV — carrying a payload of logistics equipment — landed on the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.

More recently, in July, the Blue Water system successfully carried out a two-week experiment flying between the flight decks of a supply ship (USNS ...