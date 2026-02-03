Raytheon will develop an advanced naval sensing and targeting system for DARPA

RTX Raytheon announced on 2 February that it had been awarded a contract by the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide advanced maritime technologies that will support the defence of logistics vessels.

The agreement covers designing, building and demonstrating a sensing and targeting system that will help protect commercial shipping and naval logistics assets against emerging threats, such as uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).

The company noted that the solution “has the potential to deliver broader capabilities across a wide range of naval and security operations, including automated overwatch for medium and large USVs and manned combatants operating