  • Raytheon will develop an advanced naval sensing and targeting system for DARPA

Raytheon will develop an advanced naval sensing and targeting system for DARPA

3rd February 2026 - 12:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A screenshot of a video showing the Ukrainian USV attack that sank the Russian corvette Ivanovets. (Photo: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence)

RTX’s solution for DARPA’s Pulling Guard programme is intended to provide advanced maritime defence technologies to protect platforms against uncrewed surface vehicles and other threats.

RTX Raytheon announced on 2 February that it had been awarded a contract by the US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide advanced maritime technologies that will support the defence of logistics vessels.

The agreement covers designing, building and demonstrating a sensing and targeting system that will help protect commercial shipping and naval logistics assets against emerging threats, such as uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).

The company noted that the solution “has the potential to deliver broader capabilities across a wide range of naval and security operations, including automated overwatch for medium and large USVs and manned combatants operating

