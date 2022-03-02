Czech Republic receives first Israeli mobile 3D air defence radar

ELM-2084 MMR mobile 3D air defence radar. (Photo: Czech MoD)

The first of eight ELM-2084 MMR mobile 3D air defence radars, ordered in December 2019 by the Czech Republic under a government-to-government deal with Israel, arrived in the country on 25 February.

The radars, made by Elta Systems, will operate with the designation MADR. ELM-2084 radars can also be used in conjunction with the Iron Dome missile defence system.

Seven more ELM-2084s will be delivered in 2022, the Czech MoD noted in a 28 February statement.

The final radar will arrive in 2023.

MADR 3D radars will slot into the NATO Integrated Air and Missille Defense System (NATINAMDS) for continuous radar coverage at low altitude (100-3,000m).

The Czech MoD identified mobile radar deployment as a key capability to meet its NATO obligations if Article 5 is activated.