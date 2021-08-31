Curtain rises on ACT-IV

USMC uses 3D printing for mine clearance rocket headcap
Additive manufacturing expands its uses for USMC.
Northrop Grumman announced on 31 August that it has delivered the Arrays at Commercial Timescales Integration and Validation (ACT-IV) system to DARPA and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
The multifunction digital AESA system completed multiple successful demonstrations and acceptance testing at a Northrop Grumman radar range.
By applying the flexibility of digital AESA, ACT-IV can perform radar, EW and communication functions simultaneously by controlling a large number of independent digital transmit/receive channels.
Development of ACT-IV marks a ‘breakthrough in AESA performance’ and ‘an important milestone in the nation’s transition to digitally reprogrammable multifunction radio frequency (RF) systems’, said William Phillips, director of multifunction systems at Northrop Grumman.
He added that capabilities in the new system ‘will be used to enhance the next generation of integrated circuits and AESAs that are currently in our digital AESA product pipeline’.
Five RN and international ships will visit this year's Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London.
Welcome to Episode 34 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
BAE systems has developed the ultra-small MicroGRAM-M receiver to support next-generation military GPS applications.
During the multi-national exercise in Australia, commanders utilised the software’s situational awareness and command and control (C2) capabilities.
Collins Aerospace has announced a new sensor technology demonstration in partnership with the Utah Air National Guard.