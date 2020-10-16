Aether Spy progresses to next phase

Save this for later

Transition to digital AESA technology aligns with USAF digital engineering initiatives

The Aether Spy multifunction radar programme for the USAF is entering the design phase after successfully completing the system requirements review.

Northrop Grumman is providing the software backbone for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) programme.

Aether Spy is intended as the next step in multifunction wideband digital AESA technology ...