Canada orders HF receivers from Rohde & Schwarz

The Canadian Department of National Defence has chosen Rohde & Schwarz to replace HF receivers. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz)

German company to replace HF receivers used by Canadian armed forces.

Rohde & Schwarz has been awarded a five-year contract by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) to replace HF receivers at multiple sites across Canada.

New R&S M3SR Series4100 HF receivers ‘will be distributed at strategic assets for the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force’, the company announced on 13 September.

Series4100 HF receivers are designed to support future capabilities, such as HF wideband. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the R&S M3SR Series4100 radio family also supports IP-based split-site operation and a broadband system is available.

Alipio Gonzalez, regional sales manager for naval communications systems at Rohde & Schwarz, said that the R&S M3SR Series4100 family ‘provides armed forces with robust, dependable data communications, increased bandwidth, high-quality connectivity and improved resilience’.