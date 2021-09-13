Canada orders HF receivers from Rohde & Schwarz

DSEI 2021: Lynred launches new miniature IR detector
French company Lynred has unveiled Galatea MW, a new IR detector which features a SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) design.
Rohde & Schwarz has been awarded a five-year contract by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) to replace HF receivers at multiple sites across Canada.
New R&S M3SR Series4100 HF receivers ‘will be distributed at strategic assets for the Royal Canadian Navy, the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force’, the company announced on 13 September.
Series4100 HF receivers are designed to support future capabilities, such as HF wideband. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the R&S M3SR Series4100 radio family also supports IP-based split-site operation and a broadband system is available.
Alipio Gonzalez, regional sales manager for naval communications systems at Rohde & Schwarz, said that the R&S M3SR Series4100 family ‘provides armed forces with robust, dependable data communications, increased bandwidth, high-quality connectivity and improved resilience’.
French company Lynred has unveiled Galatea MW, a new IR detector which features a SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) design.
The UK MoD has awarded Anduril Industries a £3.8 million ($5.2 million) contract to support its TALOS programme. Under the new contract, expected to last ...
PPM explores RF over fibre and extends range with Trival distribution deal.
Welcome to Episode 36 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Kirintec will unveil a new product at DSEI for cyber and electromagnetic activities.
A British Army-backed hackathon will be hosted at the Defence BattleLab from 15-17 September, running in tandem with DSEI 2021 in London.