Bulgarian procurement ambitions blend old plans with new projects

Lockheed Martin to produce more ballistic missile defence interceptors for US and Saudis
The latest THAAD contract modification will see Lockheed Martin produce more interceptors and one-shot devices for the DoD and Saudi Arabia.
The US Department of State on 4 April approved a potential FMS to Bulgaria of up to eight F-16V multirole fighter aircraft, munitions and related equipment, underlining a broader effort by the European country to modernise its military inventory against a backdrop of growing Russian aggression.
Bulgaria requested $1.67 billion worth of equipment, including four single-seat and four twin-seat F-16s in the Block 70 (F-16V) configuration, each armed with a single M61A1 Vulcan cannon.
The potential FMS also includes F100-GE-129D engines and AN/APG-83 AESA Scalable Agile Beam Radars; GPS/INS equipment; and weaponry such as AIM-120C-7/C-8 AMRAAM or equivalent
Following the signing of contracts to purchase French-built frigates and fighter jets, Greece has signed agreements with MBDA for the supply of naval and aerial weaponry.
France has been less vocal than other European countries in providing military aid to embattled Ukraine, although it has reacted swiftly to deploy ground, air and sea assets to protect NATO allies.
The latest divestment of a RUAG defence business aligns with the Swiss group’s strategy of focusing on the space domain and also dovetails with Australian aims to improve sovereign industrial capabilities.
Two four-year agreements between NATO and Leidos cover the implementation of a testbed to validate new ballistic missile defence capabilities and support current NATO capabilities.