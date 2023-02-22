Bringing portable production to the world (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Paramount
At the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Paramount executives outline how portable production allows governments to hone domestics capabilities and defence industrial complexes.
Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.
More from Defence Notes
-
IDEX 2023: EDGE details core business strategies after Milrem acquisition
EDGE believes its 'organic expansion' can include further acquisitions and mergers if the technology is a right fit.
-
IDEX 2023: Patria debuts through-life fleet support solution
A new concept from Patria, Optime, is designed to improve the availability and lifespan of armed forces systems.
-
How Paramount is charting new territory (Studio)
At IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Shephard Studio speaks to Paramount about its brand evolution and transition towards being a technology partner for governments around the world.
-
IDEX 2023: US plans to strengthen regional partnerships
Aligned with the National Defense Strategy, Washington intends to enhance joint training and cooperation in the air and missile defence areas in addition to sharing ISR data and information.
-
How Paramount is revolutionising defence manufacturing with portable in-country solutions (Studio)
Paramount is evolving from a legacy manufacturer to a technology-driven, future-focused OEM by offering portable, in-country defence manufacturing and transfer of technology solutions to governments.