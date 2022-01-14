Boeing figures show higher Apache and F-15 deliveries in 2021

US Army AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter. (Photo: US Army/Capt Katherine Zins)

More attack helicopters and F-15 Eagle fighters reached customers in 2021 than in 2020.

Boeing on 11 January tallied up its provisional full-year figures for aircraft deliveries in 2021 before it presents its Q4 financial results on 26 January.

For the full calendar year, Boeing delivered 83 new and remanufactured AH-64 Apache attack helicopters; 20 new and renewed CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters; 16 F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft; 21 F/A-18 Hornet/Super Hornet multirole fighters; 13 KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft; and 16 P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The figures show that Apache and F-15 deliveries accelerated in 2021 compared with 2020 when Boeing delivered 71 Apaches and four F-15s.

In contrast, Boeing delivered more Chinooks (30) in 2020.

F/A-18, KC-46 and P-8 deliveries remained broadly the same at 20, 14 and 15 respectively in 2021.