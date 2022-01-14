Boeing figures show higher Apache and F-15 deliveries in 2021

BAE Systems touts benefits of digital engineering
Following a recent contract award from the USN, BAE Systems spoke to Shephard about the benefits of digital modelling and engineering approaches.
Boeing on 11 January tallied up its provisional full-year figures for aircraft deliveries in 2021 before it presents its Q4 financial results on 26 January.
For the full calendar year, Boeing delivered 83 new and remanufactured AH-64 Apache attack helicopters; 20 new and renewed CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters; 16 F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft; 21 F/A-18 Hornet/Super Hornet multirole fighters; 13 KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft; and 16 P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
The figures show that Apache and F-15 deliveries accelerated in 2021 compared with 2020 when Boeing delivered 71 Apaches and four F-15s.
In contrast, Boeing delivered more Chinooks (30) in 2020.
F/A-18, KC-46 and P-8 deliveries remained broadly the same at 20, 14 and 15 respectively in 2021.
Saudi Arabia has long been an integral part of global defense dialogues, from strategic summits in neighbouring Gulf nations to high-level conferences that shape the future of defense policy on an international scale.
Elbit reorganises its UK business.
Experia strengthens intelligence on aerospace and defence portfolio with Shephard Media
The Australian National Audit Office's latest Major Projects Report shows problems keeping to schedule and cost for a series of key procurement programmes for the ADF.
After a remarkable year for F-35 sales, Lockheed Martin has started internal discussions regarding a 2022 production target.