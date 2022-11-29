To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BFBS offers MiPlayer welfare solution to new markets

29th November 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MiPlayer can be accessed from personal electronic devices such as phones or tables without the use of the internet. (Photo: BFBS)

Improving the welfare of personnel is critical to tackling recruitment and retention challenges.

The British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), best known for its TV and radio services, is offering its MiPlayer system to international customers to improve the welfare of personnel.

MiPlayer is a cyber-secure system that allows armed forces personnel to watch and read content on their personal devices through various networks without using the internet.

MiPlayer works by transmitting content packages to ships or forward locations via traditional broadcast signals, meaning traffic is one-way, negating the cybersecurity risks of two-way transmissions.

The system is already used by the UK RN and other elements of the armed forces, but the company

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us