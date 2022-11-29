BFBS offers MiPlayer welfare solution to new markets

The British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS), best known for its TV and radio services, is offering its MiPlayer system to international customers to improve the welfare of personnel.

MiPlayer is a cyber-secure system that allows armed forces personnel to watch and read content on their personal devices through various networks without using the internet.

MiPlayer works by transmitting content packages to ships or forward locations via traditional broadcast signals, meaning traffic is one-way, negating the cybersecurity risks of two-way transmissions.

The system is already used by the UK RN and other elements of the armed forces, but the company