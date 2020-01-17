BAE Systems, Renishaw sign MoU
BAE Systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Renishaw to cooperate on the development of additive manufacturing capabilities for the defence and aerospace sector.
Together the companies aim to help improve performance, reduce costs and speed up manufacturing processes on combat aircraft of the future.
The MoU lays the framework for the two companies to bring together respective expertise in additive manufacturing (AM) to maximise its application, and opens up opportunities for joint research and development.
BAE Systems’ manufacturing facilities in Samlesbury, Lancashire, is already home to several Renishaw advanced AM machines which form part of a 1,000 square metre dedicated New Product Development & Process Development Centre, where the latest emerging technologies and processes such as AM and Virtual Reality are explored and tested for application into aircraft design and manufacture. With a particular focus on AM, investments into technologies like those provided by Renishaw help to ensure BAE Systems remains at the cutting edge of aerospace manufacturing, exploiting the latest technologies and processes to continually improve its advanced manufacturing capabilities.
BAE Systems is currently using AM technology to make production standard components for the Typhoon fighter aircraft, and is applying them in the rapid prototyping of new technology concepts as part of a drive to deliver Tempest - a capable, affordable and exportable next generation future combat air system.
