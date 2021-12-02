BAE Systems completes demonstration of FireNet transceiver

The FireNet transceiver is designed for easy integration with legacy helicopter fleets. (Image: BAE Systems)

The new system addresses US Army aviation channel capacity and waveform needs.

BAE Systems has completed a capability demonstration of its FireNet software-defined communications transceiver. The demonstration showed the system’s additional channel capabilities for rotary-wing aircraft which will provide US armed forces with a unified tactical network enabling Joint All Domain Operations (JADO).

The system’s additional narrow-band, wide-band, and Link 16 capabilities provide rotary-wing aircraft with a unified tactical network described as crypto-modernisation ready.

Designed for current and future fleets, this modular open-system architecture solution also enables additional LoS voice, data and network communications from VHF to S-Band. The FireNet system is claimed to maximise flexibility with a small, standardised footprint, minimising integration effort for existing aircraft. It augments existing radio installations with a concurrent four-channel capability in a two-channel configuration.