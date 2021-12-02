BAE Systems completes demonstration of FireNet transceiver

NATO considers its future in Strategic Concept document
Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, outlined NATO’s next Strategic Concept document at the Riga Public Diplomacy Conference on 30 November.
BAE Systems has completed a capability demonstration of its FireNet software-defined communications transceiver. The demonstration showed the system’s additional channel capabilities for rotary-wing aircraft which will provide US armed forces with a unified tactical network enabling Joint All Domain Operations (JADO).
The system’s additional narrow-band, wide-band, and Link 16 capabilities provide rotary-wing aircraft with a unified tactical network described as crypto-modernisation ready.
Designed for current and future fleets, this modular open-system architecture solution also enables additional LoS voice, data and network communications from VHF to S-Band. The FireNet system is claimed to maximise flexibility with a small, standardised footprint, minimising integration effort for existing aircraft. It augments existing radio installations with a concurrent four-channel capability in a two-channel configuration.
Experience gained in Turkey during the development of the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine may accelerate the design and construction of the new Arat engine, which will have lower fuel consumption and higher thrust.
Despite not discussing different industrial scenarios with BAE Systems should FCAS and Tempest merge, Airbus has stated it will overcome any changes should the two programmes ever become one.
The Global Posture Review, released on 29 November, will inform the next iteration of the US National Defense Strategy.
New subsidiary SEAKR adds space electronics capabilities to Raytheon Intelligence & Space's portfolio.
IAI reports consistent growth in Q3, some of which is attributed to major awards such as the Carmel project.