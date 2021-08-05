BAE-Intel agreement aims to accelerate application of semiconductor technology

HII posts $2.2bn in Q2 2021 revenues
US shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries said that strong performance on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, submarine and aircraft carrier programmes bolstered revenues.
BAE Systems revealed on 4 August that it intends to leverage a new strategic agreement with Intel to develop and field advanced electronics for defence applications.
The deal gives early access to select Intel technologies for the FAST Labs R&D organisation within BAE Systems.
While COTS semiconductor technology has increasingly been incorporated into US defence applications, BAE Systems noted that ‘military-grade technology requires domestically developed custom capabilities that go beyond commercially available technology’.
It added: ‘To date, this development lag of customising commercial technology has resulted in significant time gaps between chip-level technology and defence applications being fielded.’
Closing this development gap, ‘potentially by years in some cases’, would create advantages for US programmes, said FAST Labs director Chris Rappa.
BAE Systems and Intel already cooperate on Field Programmable Gate Array technology and on the SHIP-Digital programme. The latter extends the Intel wideband RF signal processing platform to SWaP-constrained defence applications.
Latest THAAD contract modification for Lockheed Martin raises cumulative maximum value to $6.33 billion.
Lockheed Martin is to assist the much-needed US ICBM fuze modernisation programme, as the existing Mk21 fuze is already three times past its design life.
Hardware and software integration between both companies could optimise SIGINT to deliver a clearer battlefield picture and facilitate threat interdiction.
Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.
German company works with IAI on ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.