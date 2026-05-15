UK Royal Navy dock build question remains open ahead of Programme Euston tender
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is working through a tender for floating dry docks that will be central to the Royal Navy’s (RN) nuclear submarine maintenance capacity at HM Naval Base Clyde (Faslane). The programme is codenamed Programme Euston and formally the Additional Fleet Time Docking Capability (AFTDC).
As reported by The Sunday Times on 9 May 2026, while MoD policy dictates that infrastructure work performed within the boundaries of Faslane must be carried out by British companies, no such stipulation has been confirmed for the construction of the floating docks themselves. That ambiguity has drawn opposition from trade
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