Australia selects preferred bidder for JP9102 SATCOM tender
Lockheed Martin was announced as the preferred bidder for the Australia Defence Force’s (ADF) multi-billion-dollar tender for a sovereign military satellite communication system on 3 April.
The tender for Joint Project 9102 Phase 1 was launched in April 2021, and closed on 10 January 2022. A decision had been expected in late 2022, but this was obviously delayed.
Lockheed Martin as the prime contractor will now move into the next stage of the procurement process, described as ‘collaborative tender clarification and improvement activities’.
Under JP9102, the ADF is seeking geostationary communications satellites that it controls and operates itself; ground stations
