Australia selects preferred bidder for JP9102 SATCOM tender

3rd April 2023 - 05:46 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Lockheed Martin has been appointed as preferred supplier for Australia’s JP9102 sovereign military communication satellite requirement. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

A contract has not been awarded yet, but Lockheed Martin has been declared the preferred bidder for JP9102 MILSATCOM in Australia.

Lockheed Martin was announced as the preferred bidder for the Australia Defence Force’s (ADF) multi-billion-dollar tender for a sovereign military satellite communication system on 3 April.

The tender for Joint Project 9102 Phase 1 was launched in April 2021, and closed on 10 January 2022. A decision had been expected in late 2022, but this was obviously delayed.

Lockheed Martin as the prime contractor will now move into the next stage of the procurement process, described as ‘collaborative tender clarification and improvement activities’.

Under JP9102, the ADF is seeking geostationary communications satellites that it controls and operates itself; ground stations

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media.

Read full bio

