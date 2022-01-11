Lockheed Martin officially throws hat into the ring for Aussie SATCOM

Curtiss-Wright meets NSA Crypto Mod deadline for Link 16
Enhanced data links can be used immediately to support MIDS JTRS, MIDS LVT and other Link 16 radio terminals.
Lockheed Martin Australia on 11 January confirmed it has submitted a Joint Project 9102 (JP9102) proposal to develop a sovereign next-generation military SATCOM capability for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
It also announced the addition of Australian logistics firm Linfox to its JP9102 team, which also includes Australian service providers Av-Comm, Calytrix Technologies, Clearbox Systems, Conscia, DXC, EM Solutions, Ronson Gears, Shoal Group and STEM Punks.
The Australian Defence Force launched a tender in April 2021 for a sovereign SATCOM capability to reduce reliance on the US.
The JP9102 RfT covers delivery, through-life support and space, ground and control segments of a SATCOM component.
Different criteria seem to have been applied to exports of naval electronic countermeasures to Egypt as opposed to Qatar, Turkmenistan and the UAE.
Thales will be responsible for performance-based logistics support sustainment of the French air surveillance C2 system.
The French MoD has launched a national quantum computing platform that will perform calculations up to 1 billion times faster than conventional computing. The system will be available to researchers and specialists.
NATO tests standard approach for AI and autonomy in networked C-UAS systems.
Systematic says SitaWare Insight offers advanced decision support through data collection, storage, and analysis.