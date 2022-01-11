To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin officially throws hat into the ring for Aussie SATCOM

11th January 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Uralla station in New South Wales uses Lockheed Martin equipment for satellite tracking, telemetry and control. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

An Australian industry team led by Lockheed Martin Australia will compete to build a sovereign military SATCOM capability.

Lockheed Martin Australia on 11 January confirmed it has submitted a Joint Project 9102 (JP9102) proposal to develop a sovereign next-generation military SATCOM capability for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

It also announced the addition of Australian logistics firm Linfox to its JP9102 team, which also includes Australian service providers Av-Comm, Calytrix Technologies, Clearbox Systems, Conscia, DXC, EM Solutions, Ronson Gears, Shoal Group and STEM Punks.

The Australian Defence Force launched a tender in April 2021 for a sovereign SATCOM capability to reduce reliance on the US.

The JP9102 RfT covers delivery, through-life support and space, ground and control segments of a SATCOM component.

