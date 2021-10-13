US Navy extends Sarcos Guardian testing

AUSA 2021: Project Convergence accelerates and expands
Project Convergence involves more than 5,000 military personnel in addition to over 70 different industry partners and 300 data collectors — and the DoD plans further expansion.
The USN has exercised a contract option to expand the testing, evaluation and demonstrations of Sarcos Defense’s Guardian DX teleoperated dextrous robotic system.
The extended testing will focus on navy-specific tasks, with particular attention on the Navy’s maintenance modernisation and sustainment requirements.
The Guardian DX robot is the defence-specific variant of the Guardian XT highly dexterous mobile robotic system, which itself is a variant of the Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton.
The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions.
Its modular design enables the robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases.
Sarcos Robotics was awarded a contract from the USAF in 2017 to develop a full-body exoskeleton for logistics applications.
The Guardian DX draws on this development and Sarcos’ experience developing UGVs, such as the company’s Guardian S UGV, which resembles a snake.
The Indian defence company works across three verticals: soldier protection, vehicle ballistic protection and optronics.
French manufacturer expands use of advanced maintenance and engineering technologies.
Invisio has announced at AUSA that its new communications system will be AI-powered to enhance hearing protection and quality.
Pact could see Hero loitering munitions integrated with the Lynx IFV.
Anniversary parade and flypast provides new sightings of UAS, armoured vehicles and fixed-wing manned aircraft from diverse sources as Ashgabat forges ahead with plans to replace Soviet-era equipment.