US Navy extends Sarcos Guardian testing

13th October 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Guardian DX performs intricate and dangerous tasks that require human-like skill, while keeping the operator at a safe distance. (Image: Sarcos)

Following a successful first phase of the Guardian DX contract, the US Navy has extended the testing of the platform.

The USN has exercised a contract option to expand the testing, evaluation and demonstrations of Sarcos Defense’s Guardian DX teleoperated dextrous robotic system.

The extended testing will focus on navy-specific tasks, with particular attention on the Navy’s maintenance modernisation and sustainment requirements.

The Guardian DX robot is the defence-specific variant of the Guardian XT highly dexterous mobile robotic system, which itself is a variant of the Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton.

The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions.

Its modular design enables the robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases.

Sarcos Robotics was awarded a contract from the USAF in 2017 to develop a full-body exoskeleton for logistics applications.

The Guardian DX draws on this development and Sarcos’ experience developing UGVs, such as the company’s Guardian S UGV, which resembles a snake.

