AUSA 2013: Sequestration hits US Army readiness
The impact of sequestration on training means that only two US Army Brigade Combat Teams are ready for deployment.
Speaking at the AUSA exhibition, Gen Odierno, the chief of staff of the US Army, said the government shut down and sequestration will ‘reduce our ability to train again this year’.
In the last six months of 2012 he said the army was not able to invest in their readiness and had stop training and that this will happen again this year.
‘So the worst case scenario is you ask me to deploy thousands of soldiers somewhere and we have
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA 2013
-
AUSA 2013: Lockheed readies for JLTV production move
The planned move of production of the Lockheed Martin Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is to begin shortly with the movement of tooling and testing …
-
AUSA 2013: Rafael clears fog of war
Rafael has unveiled a new collaborative targeting system dubbed Samson Knight, which it plans to demonstrate in Israel early next year. Displayed at the AUSA …
-
AUSA 2013: New weapon stations showcased
Two Kongsberg remote weapon stations (RWS) in new vehicle and weapon applications are on display for the first time at the AUSA exhibition in Washington …
-
AUSA 2013: US budget problems a ‘perfect storm’ impacting acquisition
The swirl of a US budget affected by continuing resolution, sequestration, furlough and a government shutdown has been described as a ‘perfect storm’ that will …
-
AUSA 2013: Elbit Systems bullish about US market
The first US sequester saw swingeing cuts to defence and other budgets, and as another round of potential cuts looms there is nervousness and ‘whistling …
-
AUSA 2013: Apache receives new day sensor
The first US Army aviation Apache battalion equipped with a fully-upgraded Arrowhead targeting system is expected to be fielded in mid-2017 depending on what is …