AUSA 2013: Sequestration hits US Army readiness

The impact of sequestration on training means that only two US Army Brigade Combat Teams are ready for deployment.

Speaking at the AUSA exhibition, Gen Odierno, the chief of staff of the US Army, said the government shut down and sequestration will ‘reduce our ability to train again this year’.

In the last six months of 2012 he said the army was not able to invest in their readiness and had stop training and that this will happen again this year.

‘So the worst case scenario is you ask me to deploy thousands of soldiers somewhere and we have