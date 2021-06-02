ATI supports US composite manufacturing

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
The Office of Naval Research has awarded Advanced Technology International (ATI) a $99 million IDIQ contract to support the Navy Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Composite Manufacturing Center.
The core mission and function of the ManTech Composites Manufacturing Center is to identify and develop improved manufacturing processes for composite-based components.
The centre also facilitates technology transfer to resolve manufacturing and repair issues identified and prioritised by USN Program Executive Offices, other DoD services and industry.
Teams of prime contractors, composites industry suppliers and universities address USN composite manufacturing technology needs, and the centre also functions as a hub for composite manufacturing technology for all DoD weapon systems.
