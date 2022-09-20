To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Annual assessment gives green light for US exports to Cyprus

20th September 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by Ben Vogel in London

Cyprus is buying H145M helicopters and France (pictured) and Iron Dome from Israel — and now US suppliers can get in on the act from 1 October. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

US companies will be able to export defence equipment to Cyprus in FY2023.

US defence companies will be free to export to Cyprus from 1 October, after the State Department lifted arms trade restrictions on the Mediterranean republic.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress on 16 September that Cyprus has met conditions under relevant legislation to allow the approval of exports, re-exports, and transfers of defence materiel from the US for FY2023.

Compliance with the conditions is assessed on an annual basis under the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 and the National Defense Authorization Act for FY2020.

The above legislation makes approval of defence exports to Cyprus dependent

