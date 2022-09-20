Annual assessment gives green light for US exports to Cyprus

US defence companies will be free to export to Cyprus from 1 October, after the State Department lifted arms trade restrictions on the Mediterranean republic.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress on 16 September that Cyprus has met conditions under relevant legislation to allow the approval of exports, re-exports, and transfers of defence materiel from the US for FY2023.

Compliance with the conditions is assessed on an annual basis under the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 and the National Defense Authorization Act for FY2020.

The above legislation makes approval of defence exports to Cyprus dependent