Annual assessment gives green light for US exports to Cyprus
US defence companies will be free to export to Cyprus from 1 October, after the State Department lifted arms trade restrictions on the Mediterranean republic.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress on 16 September that Cyprus has met conditions under relevant legislation to allow the approval of exports, re-exports, and transfers of defence materiel from the US for FY2023.
Compliance with the conditions is assessed on an annual basis under the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 and the National Defense Authorization Act for FY2020.
The above legislation makes approval of defence exports to Cyprus dependent
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Embraer and L3T team up on 'agile' tanker for USAF consideration
Embraer and L3Harris Technologies have formed a partnership to develop an 'agile' tanker with USAF requirements in mind.
-
Israeli KC-46 tanker fleet to receive unique configurations
Israel's KC-46A tanker aircraft are set to be designed differently from standard USAF models.
-
US commits more HIMARS ammunition and artillery rounds to Ukraine
The DoD has announced the 21st package of military assistance to Ukraine since August 2021.