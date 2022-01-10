To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ANAO highlights Australian procurement woes

10th January 2022 - 23:36 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

The MRH90 has been listed as a ‘project of concern’ since 2011. (ADF)

The Australian National Audit Office's latest Major Projects Report shows problems keeping to schedule and cost for a series of key procurement programmes for the ADF.

The Australian Department of Defence continues to experience difficulties in delivering major procurement projects. 

This is despite a fall in the total number of months of project slippage recorded by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) across 21 major projects: it was 405 months in 2020-21, down from 507 in 2019-20.

The ANAO’s Major Projects Report (MPR) 2020-21, released in mid-December 2021, stated that this reduction was largely because a large number of late projects left the MPR. It said the 405-month figure represented ‘a 23% increase since second pass approval,’a milestone marking Defence’s green light for a contract to be …

