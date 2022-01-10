ANAO highlights Australian procurement woes

Elbit Systems UK sells off power and control business
Elbit reorganises its UK business.
The Australian Department of Defence continues to experience difficulties in delivering major procurement projects.
This is despite a fall in the total number of months of project slippage recorded by the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) across 21 major projects: it was 405 months in 2020-21, down from 507 in 2019-20.
The ANAO’s Major Projects Report (MPR) 2020-21, released in mid-December 2021, stated that this reduction was largely because a large number of late projects left the MPR. It said the 405-month figure represented ‘a 23% increase since second pass approval,’a milestone marking Defence’s green light for a contract to be …
Experia strengthens intelligence on aerospace and defence portfolio with Shephard Media
After a remarkable year for F-35 sales, Lockheed Martin has started internal discussions regarding a 2022 production target.
The Air Force Research Lab approached ViaLite to develop a new SATCOM solution.
Northrop Grumman continues to work on optimising the performance of US hypersonic missiles.
Latvia has allocated $1.4 million to improve electromagnetic protection and cybersecurity and to develop a ballistic protective vest to protect UAVs.