France dominates EDA R&T expenditure

CCP Grandsen eyes performance improvements for Thales product
The first approved project in the UK Defence Technology Exploitation Programme is underway in Northern Ireland.
Aiming to provide its Armed Forces with cutting edge defence systems and equipment, France invested vastly more on national R&D and R&T in the last few years than any other European Defence Agency (EDA) member state.
According to the latest EDA Collective and National Defence Data statistics covering the period 2017-2019, member states spent €22.96 billion ($26.26 billion) in individual R&D and R&T programmes.
France alone accounted for 63.98% (€14.14 billion) of this total, well ahead of Germany with €5.74 billion, which itself was about 25% of the total.
It was followed by Poland (€543.7 million), Spain (€514.9 million), the Netherlands (€511.3 million), Sweden, €376 ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The first approved project in the UK Defence Technology Exploitation Programme is underway in Northern Ireland.
Upgraded Russian imaging system is expected to deliver 3-10x magnification.
Welcome to Episode 35 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Full-rate production of the AN/TPS-80 AESA radar follows completion of the LRIP phase.
DARPA awards Phase 2 contract for BAE to develop software under the Adapting Cross-Domain Kill-Webs programme.
DARPA, USAF and Northrop Grumman hope digital AESA will enhance operational flexibility.