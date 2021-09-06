France dominates EDA R&T expenditure

Aiming to provide its Armed Forces with cutting edge defence systems and equipment, France invested vastly more on national R&D and R&T in the last few years than any other European Defence Agency (EDA) member state.

According to the latest EDA Collective and National Defence Data statistics covering the period 2017-2019, member states spent €22.96 billion ($26.26 billion) in individual R&D and R&T programmes.

France alone accounted for 63.98% (€14.14 billion) of this total, well ahead of Germany with €5.74 billion, which itself was about 25% of the total.

It was followed by Poland (€543.7 million), Spain (€514.9 million), the Netherlands (€511.3 million), Sweden, €376 ...