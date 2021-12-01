Airbus comfortable with industrial base changes if FCAS and Tempest merge

Turbojet expertise evolves in Turkey
Experience gained in Turkey during the development of the KTJ-3200 turbojet engine may accelerate the design and construction of the new Arat engine, which will have lower fuel consumption and higher thrust.
Airbus has said it foresees no industrial issues or complications if two competing European sixth-generation fighter programmes merge into one.
Defence analysts have often suggested that such a scenario could emerge, but until recently senior figures associated with each effort tended to sidestep the issue.
On 23 November, however, Gen Luca Goretti, Chief of Staff of the Italian Air Force, told a defence committee that ‘investing huge financial resources’ in two separate programmes would be ‘unthinkable’ and that they would become a single effort in the future, according to Reuters.
‘It was an interesting statement [from Goretti] and probably conventional wisdom would …
The Global Posture Review, released on 29 November, will inform the next iteration of the US National Defense Strategy.
New subsidiary SEAKR adds space electronics capabilities to Raytheon Intelligence & Space's portfolio.
IAI reports consistent growth in Q3, some of which is attributed to major awards such as the Carmel project.
Welcome to Episode 47 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Following the report on unidentified aerial phenomena in June 2021, the US DoD has established the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.